Youngstown police using new government database to log use-of-force incidents

Youngstown is now among just 11% of the communities in Ohio using the data system

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are now taking part in a new federal program to track any use-of-force when capturing suspects.

The U.S. Department of Justice has created a database where police agencies can send information following an incident where an officer had to fire a weapon to apprehend a suspect.

Youngstown is now among just 11% of the communities in Ohio taking part in the program.

“In these instances, any types of use-of-force with law enforcement nowadays, someone’s going to tell the story. So in this case, we’re going to have a statistical backing, nationally, to be able to report on how these are happening because we don’t have that as of now,” said Lt. Brian Butler, Youngstown Police Department.

The new data system will collect information on any incidents that occur, but police will not have to identify the officers involved by name.

