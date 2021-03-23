Youngstown police using anonymous cards as new way to fight crime

The "Community Hot Spot Cards" are a way for residents to report illegal activity in their neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police have a new weapon to fight crime in the city.

It’s called “Community Hot Spot Cards.”

The new project was announced Tuesday morning as a partnership with ACTION.

The cards are a way for residents to report illegal activity in their neighborhood, all while staying anonymous. They’ll be distributed all over the city — in churches, barbershops, beauty salons and laundromats.

“I just want to create another opportunity, another avenue for individuals, that if you see something and you know something, that you can share this publicly and then we can take action to deal with it,” said Mayor Tito Brown.

“Our role in the police department will then be to scan the cards, have a member organize the card, and then assign it to the proper agency right here at the police department,” said Police Chief Carl Davis.



If you fill out a Hot Spot Card, you can mail it in, send an email to actionoh@aol.com or call in a concern. All of the information on how to turn in the information is found on the card.

If you want cards for a place of business, call 330-775-9884.