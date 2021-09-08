Youngstown police union to picket outside of City Hall starting Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Starting Wednesday, the Youngstown Police Association is picketing outside of City Hall.

The police union will provide more information on why they’re picketing. In a letter, they said the union’s goal is to “educate the public about the City’s ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ bargaining strategy and it’s unfair proposal to our union members.”

Youngstown Police Association president James Rowley also gave a statement on why the union is picketing.

“The union is picketing because of low wages, ten step tier to get to top rate, and the city’s unwillingness to pay all members a fair wage, especially for the work we do in comparison to other cities our size and surrounding communities. It makes it hard to retain officers and recruit new ones,” Rowley said.

He also commented on the “take-it-or-leave-it” issue.

“We were negotiating the rate for top tier and was told, ‘Here is your offer, you don’t like it, take it to arbitration,'” Rowley said.

Picketing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.