YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said two men were arrested early Tuesday morning on gun and drug charges after police answered a noise complaint in the parking lot of a West Side apartment complex.

Melvin Stewart, 22, of Austintown, and Angel Brito, 29, of Youngstown, are both expected to be arraigned later today in municipal court.

Reports said police were called about 4:15 a.m. to a 2635 Tyrell Ave. parking lot for a report of loud music coming from a car, and when an officer got there, he saw Stewart, Brito and a third man in a car in the parking lot, and all three men put their hands up.

Stewart said he was not making any trouble and said he had a gun, which was registered, with him. When asked what kind of gun it was, reports said he told police he had an AK-47 semiautomatic rifle, which was on the seat of the car because it was too big to carry around.

Police also saw a .40-caliber handgun next to the AK-47, reports said. Reports said police searched the car because of a heavy smell of marijuana inside and found a third gun, a 9mm semiautomatic handgun, under the seat where Brito had been sitting.

In a backpack, police found 16 bags of marijuana that were labeled “ice cream cake” and “sour diesel,” reports said.

Reports said Stewart told police he had no knowledge of the guns or the marijuana.