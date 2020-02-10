Youngstown police to release more details in triple homicide

Youngstown police detectives are expected to release more details in a shooting over the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A news conference has been scheduled where Youngstown police detectives are expected to release more details in a shooting over the weekend that killed three people and injured others.

A news conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Police were called at 3:45 a.m. Sunday to the Brothers of Power Classic Cars Club at Logan and Tacoma avenues for multiple reports of gunfire.

Three people were killed and two were injured in the shooting. At least one person was found shot to death in a vehicle.

Detectives are working with the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identities of the three people who were killed. All three victims are men who were in their 30s, detectives said.

The Brothers of Power Classic Car Club caught fire last week. Arson investigators say that fire was intentionally set but have not linked the shooting with the fire.