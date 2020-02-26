Youngstown police to add four new officers next month

Chief Robin Lees said the department plans to hire at least four more officers after the March hires are sworn in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown police department will be adding four officers next month.

The department plans to swear in the four new officers on March 10. Staff Inspector Lt. Brian Butler said conditional offers of employment have already been made to four candidates.

In December, the city added six new officers who are currently undergoing training with field training officers and could be ready to be assigned beats of their own by the end of April.

Chief Robin Lees said the department plans to hire at least four more officers after the March hires are sworn in.

The department is looking to swell up the ranks in the patrol division after the loss of several officers over the last few years, which is perceived to be due to low-starting wages and the amount of time it takes to make it to the maximum pay level.

Last year, city council agreed to a raise for starting officers and also passed legislation to decrease the time it takes to achieve the maximum salary.