Youngstown police taking extra measures to keep officers safe from coronavirus

The company is also cleaning offices in the department

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police cruisers and offices got a good cleaning Friday.

SecuRx Solutions of Struthers did the cleaning, spraying a chemical called chlorine dioxide which is mixed with a probiotic.

The company, which typically handles mold remediation, has seen an uptick in business recently because of the Covid-19 crisis, said Chris Shannon, son of owner Tim Shannon.

Wearing masks and gloves, Shannon and a co-worker moved from cruiser to cruiser, using spray bottles to disburse the chemical on seats and other surfaces inside and outside. Some surfaces were also wiped down with the chemical, which is allowed to air dry.

The company is also cleaning offices in the department.

Chief Robin Lees said some officers have also been wearing their own masks and guidelines have been issued for officers on what types of situations they must wear them.

Lees said the department also ordered some masks and they are expected to arrive sometime over the weekend. He said he can anticipate the department ordering more when the crisis is over so they can have some around if a similar situation occurs again.