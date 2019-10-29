Youngstown police: Suspect pushed over man in wheelchair, stole his cigarette

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police arrested a suspect who they said pushed over a disabled man in a wheelchair, stealing his cigarette.

An officer was driving down N. Hazel Street around 2:15 p.m. Sunday when he reported seeing two suspects push over a man in an electric wheelchair. The officer reported that the men were rummaging through the victim’s pockets when he ordered them to stop.

According to a police report, the officer yelled at the suspects, and they ran away.

The officer was able to arrest one of the suspects, identified in the police report as 19-year-old Bobby Kelly, III, after he ran toward Wood Street.

The victim reported that Kelly and the other man asked him for a cigarette before the attack. He said he told the men that he only had one cigarette, at which time they pushed him over and began going through his pockets, according to the police report.

The victim told police that one of the suspects took the cigarette from his hand, and he believed that was the only item taken due to the officer’s intervention.

Police said the victim wasn’t injured.

Kelly faces a robbery charge and is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.