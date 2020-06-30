Youngstown police surprise birthday boy who wants to be an officer when he grows up

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of the Youngstown Police Department delivered a birthday surprise to a little boy recently.

“My son is very adamant of being a police officer,” Chuntivia Bray said. “For some unknown reason, he started having us call him Officer Cayson Jawan Bray. When he learned his middle name, that’s what we just went by so that’s what we call him in the house.”

Chuntivia is a mother of eight and works four jobs. She was determined to make her son’s fourth birthday one to remember.

“I ordered a police cruiser Power Wheel, and I was hoping the police could deliver it to him and ask for him to be their deputy,” she said.

Not only did officers help deliver the present, they stayed to play with the kids.

“It meant everything to him. To me, too,” Chuntivia said. “I wanted them to be a part of that so that he could have support, not only just from us.”

With protests across the country over police brutality, Chuntivia wants people to know there are a lot of good officers.

“The way they came out, and showed love and played with the kids was awesome,” she said. “It just made it seem like, that day, none of that stuff contributed to what was going on. It just seemed like it was a community coming together.”

Community activist Victoria Allen was part of the surprise. She thinks it’s important for officers to be involved in the community.

“The kids need to be able to see the officers as a member of their family, and be able to take and confide in them and not be afraid of them,” Victoria said. “We need more officers who live in the city and your neighborhood, and be able to reach out to them.”