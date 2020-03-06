Youngstown police: Stolen SUV found burning with bullet holes

The SUV was towed for evidence, reports said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said Youngstown police found empty shell casings and bullet holes in a stolen SUV early Friday.

The SUV was reported stolen about 8 p.m. Thursday from a home in the 600 block of West Evergreen Avenue on the city’s south side.

Officers later found the SUV about 2:25 a.m. Friday. It was on fire in a field by a cemetery at Liberty and Wardle Avenue on the far east side.

When the fire was put out reports said police found several empty shell casings on the front passenger seat and several bullet holes in the driver’s side door.

