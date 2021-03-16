Youngstown police still investigating cases involving domestic homicide, child being wounded by gun

The cases, from March 7 and 8, are still being examined

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators in Youngstown said Tuesday that two recent shooting cases, one of them a homicide, are still under investigation.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said investigators are consulting with members of the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office on whether charges will be filed in a March 7 homicide in the 100 block of East Auburndale Avenue.

The case will be presented to a grand jury, Foley said.

In that case, a 62-year-old man, whose identity has still not been released, died after being shot during an argument. There is a question as to whether there may be a self-defense claim.

Police did question a woman in the case who has since been released.

City Law Director Jeff Limbian said detectives are still looking into the circumstances of how a 3-year-old boy managed to get his hands on a gun March 8 inside a McBride Street apartment, shooting himself.

The boy was hospitalized at Akron Children’s Hospital but is expected to recover.

Limbian said because of the “sensitive” nature of the case, investigators want to make sure they look at all aspects before bringing any charges, if indeed charges are warranted.

However, Limbian also stressed that leaving a handgun around for a toddler to get their hands on is a serious offense and one that will not be forgotten by investigators.

“We have grave concerns about that,” Limbian said.

The boy was being watched by relatives at the time he was shot.