Youngstown police: Shots fired at truck, shattering glass onto man inside

Several onlookers from nearby stores and the Mahoning Plaza were being interviewed by police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was hit by flying glass after a pickup truck he was in was hit by gunfire on the west side of Youngstown Thursday.

The truck, which has Texas plates, was in a parking lot at Mahoning and Dunlap avenues.

Around 3 p.m., police said the truck was coming out of the plaza going east on South Dunlap Avenue when someone heard several shots fired at it.

The truck was hit at least six times. The driver drove away but returned to the scene when police arrived.

Across the street in another parking lot, officers found at least 10 shell casings in front of a car.

Several onlookers from nearby stores and the Mahoning Plaza were being interviewed by police.

The man in the truck was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital to be examined.