Youngstown police: Shooter mistakes man for someone else

The victim said even when the shooter realized he had the wrong man, he fired at him anyway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Shots were fired in Youngstown in a case of nearly-mistaken identity, according to a police report.

A 25-year-old man told police another man he didn’t know pulled up next to him while he was in the front yard of a home on Thornton Avenue Friday evening around 7:30.

The victim told police it all started when the man approached him and said, “Oh, I thought you were your brother. I was about to kill you.”

The victim asked him what he said, and the man said the same thing again, according to the police report.

The victim told the man, “If you want to fight, let’s go.” That’s when the man pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.

He fired about three shots at the victim before leaving, according to the police report.

The victim said the shooter was driving a gold pickup truck and left westbound on Thornton.

Police collected shell casings on the sidewalk and driveway. They said they also noticed a bullet hole in the window of a home.