Youngstown police seize fecal contaminated drugs from suspects in traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic stop in Youngstown Saturday turned into bio-hazard for officers.

According to a police report, officers say they saw a driver run a stop sign on Frank Sinkwich Street. They followed the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Dewaylon Bruton, onto I-680 where they say he began weaving in and out of traffic before exiting on Glenwood Avenue and coming to a stop on Edwards Street.

Police say they found several suspected drugs on the Bruton and his passenger, 21-year-old Tony Staples.

When officers were patting down Staples. they felt a bulge at the base of his buttocks which turned out to be a large bag of suspected fentanyl and a smaller baggie of suspected fentanyl, the report stated.

Police say that Bruton also had a bulge at the base of his buttocks and turned over three baggies of suspected crack cocaine and Tramadol pills.

According to police, the evidence was contaminated with fecal matter and placed in a receptacle for testing.

Both men had a large amount of cash on them. Police say they seized $5,807 from Bruton and $2.565 from Staple.

Bruton and Staples were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on drug charges.

Bruton is also facing a falsification charge for initially lying to police about his identity, the report stated.