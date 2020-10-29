Youngstown police seize 3 guns; Mill Creek police seize 1

The guns seized by city police were all taken on the South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Wednesday and early Thursday seized three guns in two different traffic stops on the South Side, and Mill Creek MetroParks police also seized a gun during an unrelated traffic stop on the West Side.

About 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers pulled over a car at Hillman Street and West Philadelphia Avenue driven by Deanna Cobb, 31, of Sherwood Avenue, for having no license plate light. Reports said when the officers walked up to the car, they could smell marijuana. Between the two front seats, they reported seeing the butt end of a handgun.

Cobb told police she had the certification for a concealed carry permit but did not have her paperwork with her, reports said. She was asked to get out of the car as was her passenger, Jeremy Betts, 35, of Bennington Avenue.

Next to where Cobb was sitting police found a loaded 9mm handgun while also between the seats next to where Betts was sitting was a .loaded 40-caliber handgun, reports said. They were both booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Betts was given an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Betts is not allowed to have a gun because of a carrying a concealed weapon conviction in 2006 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for which he received probation. In 2011, he was convicted in federal court of possession of dangerous ordnance for having a sawed-off shotgun, and in 2015, he was convicted again in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In September, he was sentenced to two years in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in a child endangering case to run consecutively with a two-year sentence he was receiving in federal court for violating his federal parole.

Federal court records show he filed motions in his federal case to be given a bond modification to attend the funeral of a relative in July, which were both denied, and it is unclear why he was not in custody when he was arrested.

About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, police pulled over a car in the 300 block of East Avondale Avenue driven by Mikklo Delgado, 18, of Youngstown for only having one headlight.

Reports said Delgado got out of the car and was yelling at police and not cooperative with officers, and he had to be taken to the ground. After he was handcuffed, reports said he told police he had marijuana and a rifle in the car.

Police found a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle on the passenger’s seat, reports said. He was booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, reports said.

About 3:10 p.m., Mill Creek Police were called to Old Furnace Road and Bears Den for a report of speeding traffic. They saw a car driven by Pharryn Dixon, 21, of Youngstown, going 11 miles over the speed limit before he was pulled over, reports said.

Reports said he told police he had a gun in the car with him, and officers found a loaded .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun, reports said.

Dixon was booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle as well as a warrant by city police for a domestic violence charge.

