YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are looking for information on a woman last seen July 1.

Police said that Alisia Baker, 27, was last seen at 2520 South Ave.

She is described as 5’7, 211 pounds, and she was last seen wearing a black and white dress.

Police said that she is mentally challenged.

Anyone with information can call Detective Sgt. Ron Barber at 330-742-8911; the police department’s non-emergency number at 330-742-8929; or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.