YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police are seeking information on a shooting in August that wounded a man who was sleeping.

The 33-year-old man was sleeping about 9 p.m. Aug. 21 in a 2825 Shirley Road home when he was wounded in the head.

Detective Sgt. Jerry Fulmer said someone outside fired several shots at the home, and one of the bullets hit the victim in the head.

The man has since recovered but has moved from the home.

Fulmer said investigators do not know if the home was targeted or not. No other homes on the block were shot up.

Police found several shell casings in the street that were taken for evidence. They were tested for DNA at the state crime lab, but no results could be found.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Fulmer at 330-742-8237 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.