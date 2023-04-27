YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police are asking for help in determining the fates of three missing women.

Delores Donoghue was 46 when she went missing. She was last seen Jan. 3, 2000.

Samantha A. Joseph was last seen July 1, 2009. She was 43 when she went missing.

Kimberly Wilson Talley went missing in January 2017. She was 49 when she was last seen.

Detective Sgt. Dave Sweeney, who is in charge of missing person cases for the department, said he believes there are people who have information on Joseph’s case as well as Wilson Talley’s case.

For Wilson Talley, Sweeney said there are people in Trumbull County who he thinks might have information on what happened to her.

Donoghue was last heard from on a telephone call with her twin sister from a hotel in Girard. The call ended abruptly and she was never heard from again.

Wilson-Talley was reported missing after she missed an appointment with her doctor for cancer treatments. Her car was found on South Heights Avenue several days after she was reported missing.

Joseph’s car was also found several days after she was reported missing on Lakewood Avenue.

Anyone with information on these cases or any of the cases below can call the Detective Bureau at 330-742-8911 or CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE.

MISSING PERSONS

Frank Cerimile: age at time of disappearance: 21. Last seen: July 14, 1969. Ht: 5’10. Wt: 150.

John Robek. Age at time of disappearance: 24. Last seen. May 13, 1974. Ht: 5’11. Wt: 160.

Joanna Elaine Coughlin: Age at time of disappearance: 21. Last seen: Dec. 27, 1974. Ht: 5’8. Wt: 140.

Phyliss E. Brewer (Lowellville, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office): Age at time of disappearance: 19. Last seen: June 13, 1981. Ht: 5’6. Wt: 130/140.

Marcell Byers: age at time of disappearance: 19. Last seen: July 11, 1989. Ht: 6’1. Wt: 155.

Charles Blanche: age at time of disappearance: 39. Last seen: Dec. 28, 1989. Ht: 5’6. Wt: 125.

Dolores Donoghue: age at time of disappearance: 46. Last seen: Jan. 13, 2000. Ht. 5’2. Wt. 170.

Dean Donnadio: age at time of disappearance: 40. Last seen: Sept. 1, 2005. Ht: 5’8. Wt: 150-170.

Albert Donald Byrd III: age at time of disappearance: 33. Last seen: Dec. 25, 2007. Ht: 5’7: Wt: 210-220.

Samantha Joseph: age at time of disappearance: 43. Last seen: July 1, 2009. Ht: 5’4. Wt: 120.

Ronald Rankin: age at time of disappearance: 68. Last seen: July 18, 2012. Ht: 5’9. Wt: 150.

Kimberly Wilson-Talley: age at time of disappearance: 49. Last seen: Jan. 1, 2017. Ht: 5’2. Wt: 130-149.

John Hura: age at time of disappearance: 36. Last seen: Jan. 27, 2020. Ht: 5’6. Wt: 150.

Randy James Michaels: Age at time of disappearance: 33. Last seen: May 15, 2021. Ht: 5’7. Wt: 165