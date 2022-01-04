YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives say they are concerned with the fate of a 14-year-old Parkwood Avenue boy missing since Nov. 21.

Detective Sgt. Robert Gentile said investigators are concerned that Landon Lockhart may be in danger. He did not specify what type of danger that may be.

Lockhart’s mother, Lajena Solomon, said in a police report she filed Nov. 23 that she had last spoken to her son about 11 p.m. Nov. 21, when he left their home in the 600 block of Parkwood Avenue without permission.

Solomon told police she had exchanged several texts with her son and he promised to come home but he never did.

Lockhart is described as being 5’5. 160 pounds, with brown eyes and dark hair. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black windbreaker with a neon green Nike logo, a black ski mask and Calvin Klein slip-ons.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 330-742-8911; the Family Services Investigation Unit at 330-743-9380; or 911.