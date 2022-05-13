YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that was involved in a fatal motorcycle accident early Sunday morning on Mahoning Avenue near Belle Vista Avenue.

Officer Morris Lee said it appears the driver of the truck is not at fault, but they still want to talk to whoever was driving.

The truck is a 2009-2014 red Ford F-150, crew cab with a standard bed and should have fresh damage to the rear bumper.

Anyone with information can call the Accident Investigation Unit at 330-742-8737.