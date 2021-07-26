Youngstown police searching for missing teen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for a missing teen.
Investigators say 14-year-old Ila Latimer left a residential facility on the city’s east side on July 5 and has had no contact with her caseworker.
Latimer is described as white, 5′ 1″ tall, 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red romper.
Anyone with information is asked to call Youngstown police at 330-742-8829 or 330-742-9380.
