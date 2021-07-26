Youngstown police searching for missing teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown police are looking for a missing teen.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for a missing teen.

Investigators say 14-year-old Ila Latimer left a residential facility on the city’s east side on July 5 and has had no contact with her caseworker.

Latimer is described as white, 5′ 1″ tall, 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red romper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Youngstown police at 330-742-8829 or 330-742-9380.

Don’t miss the next breaking local news story. Sign up for Breaking News email alerts today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com