Youngstown police searching for missing teen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for a missing teen.

Investigators say 14-year-old Ila Latimer left a residential facility on the city’s east side on July 5 and has had no contact with her caseworker.

Latimer is described as white, 5′ 1″ tall, 115 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red romper.

Anyone with information is asked to call Youngstown police at 330-742-8829 or 330-742-9380.