YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man who was last seen in Youngstown this past weekend.

Isiah Helms, 22, left his residence at the Plaza View Court on the East Side around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.

According to police, he may have been picked up in a vehicle by an unknown driver.

Helms is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on Helms’ whereabouts can call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8929. Detective Sgt. Michael Cox can also be reached at 330-742-8262 or by email at sgtmcox@youngstownohio.gov.