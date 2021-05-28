Youngstown police searching for intruder who sexually assaulted 79-year-old woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Youngstown are investigating the sexual assault of a 79-year-old woman by an intruder early Friday morning.

Police said it happened around 5 a.m. at a home on Himrod Avenue.

Police said the man forced himself into her home and sexually assaulted her before running away.

He is described as being 6’2″ or 6’3” tall, but his weight and race are unknwon.

The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital and treated for her injuries.

Detectives from the Youngstown Police Department’s Family Integrated Services Unit are investigating.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident can provide this information anonymously at (330) 746-CLUE or (330) 742-8YPD.

Individuals providing information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator will be eligible for a cash reward, according to police.