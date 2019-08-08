LIVE NOW /
Youngstown police search for missing woman

Police believe she walked away from her home in Youngstown

Charlene Wallace

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Police are looking for 66-year-old Charlene Wallace. She was last seen Wednesday around midnight at her home on Thornton Avenue on Youngstown’s north side.

Her husband discovered her missing about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Police say Wallace suffers from dementia.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red shirt. She is described as a black woman, 5 foot 1-inches tall, 145 pounds with gray hair that is in a braid.

Police are working to provide a photograph of the missing woman.

Call or dial 911 if you see Charlene. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

