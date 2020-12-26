Youngstown police cancel missing person report for mother

Family members said they were unable to contact their mother, Shalena Clark

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police canceled the missing person report for a mother whose family members had been unable to contact her since early Friday morning.

Police were conducting a welfare check on 500 Pasadena Ave. They met family members who said they have been unable to contact their mother, Shalena Clark, who was last seen just after midnight Friday.

Family members say Clark was walking home from a friend’s house on the 700 block of E. Laclede Drive.

The family also stated Clark is currently being treated for a medical condition that puts her at risk if she does not receive her treatment.

Police canceled the missing person report, but no further information was released. They said this is an ongoing investigation.