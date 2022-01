YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for the driver of a car that crashed into a tree then caught fire in Youngstown.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Crews were called for reports of a structure fire, but when they got there, they found a car on fire in the bushes.

Police believe the car was stolen and the driver took off after crashing.