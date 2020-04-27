Youngstown police say woman told them she had coronavirus on way to jail booking

A woman who reports said burst into a West Side home Sunday told police she had the coronavirus while on her way to the Mahoning County Jail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman who reports said burst into a West Side home Sunday told police she had the coronavirus while on her way to the Mahoning County jail.

Christine Smith, 37, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Renee DiSalvo on charges of burglary, presenting false information and criminal trespass. She also has a warrant from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for failure to appear at a sentencing.

Police were called to her Salt Springs Road home Sunday morning for a disturbance. When questioned by police, they say she gave a fake name and ran away.

Police were called back later to a home in the 300 block of Elbern Avenue, where a woman there said she answered a knock on her door and saw Smith, who she does not know. The woman closed the door but Smith opened it and ran upstairs, according to the police report.

Police got her out of the bedroom but she tripped and fell on the front porch, claiming police pushed her, reports said.

On the way to the jail, Smith told police she had the coronavirus and also yelled and screamed, according to the report.

Because of claims of being sick and her fall, Smith was taken to the hospital to get checked out and later booked into the jail.