Youngstown police say woman caught with bad check also had another person’s ID

The woman was trying to cash a $4,900 check at a Youngstown check-cashing store, according to police

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown woman arrested on a charge of passing bad checks Monday also had an identification card for another person in her purse as well as a debit card in the name of a third person.

Marquesha Shine, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. to a check-cashing business at 633 Gypsy Lane, where employees told them Shine tried to cash a fake check drawn up from a Texas bank for $4,900. The employees called the bank in Texas to verify it was a bad check.

Shine also tried to cash a check in April of 2019 at the same business for over $1,800, which was also bad, reports said.

The debit card and identification card were found after Shine was taken into custody, reports said.