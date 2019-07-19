Youngstown police say video shows woman stabbing man several times

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was arrested after police say she attacked another woman and stabbed a man several times.

Officers were called at 9:19 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Florencedale Ave., where three women and a man were arguing, according to a police report.

Police say Tay’le Graham, 26, lunged at another woman and hit her in the face.

Officers separated the women and discovered after talking to witness that a man was stabbed before police got there.

Police say they were shown video of the fight, which showed Graham stabbing the man several times.

The man had minor stab wounds to the arm and wasn’t seriously injured, according to police.