Youngstown police say suspects in September shooting turned themselves in

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say two suspects, wanted on charges for a September 2019 shooting in Youngstown, turned themselves in to Youngstown police Friday morning.

Robert Young, IV, 46, and Nichole Taylor, 38, face felonious assault charges.

They’re accused of shooting 33-year-old Jammie Traylor and 27-year-old Clarissa Luckey. The shooting happened on Wayside Drive.

The victims were taken to the hospital for injuries from the shooting.

Police said there was a small fire in the kitchen sink when investigators arrived.

U.S. Marshals had been looking for the suspects.

More recently, there was a manhunt for the suspects in Michigan because Young has ties to the Detroit area, according to a report from WXYZ. The station reported that Taylor had custody of her son and the child was believed to be with her.