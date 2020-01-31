Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at Noon

Youngstown police say suspects in September shooting turned themselves in

Local News

Robert Young, IV, 46, and Nichole Taylor, 38, face felonious assault charges

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Robert Young and Nichole Taylor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say two suspects, wanted on charges for a September 2019 shooting in Youngstown, turned themselves in to Youngstown police Friday morning.

Robert Young, IV, 46, and Nichole Taylor, 38, face felonious assault charges.

They’re accused of shooting 33-year-old Jammie Traylor and 27-year-old Clarissa Luckey. The shooting happened on Wayside Drive.

The victims were taken to the hospital for injuries from the shooting.

Police said there was a small fire in the kitchen sink when investigators arrived.

U.S. Marshals had been looking for the suspects.

More recently, there was a manhunt for the suspects in Michigan because Young has ties to the Detroit area, according to a report from WXYZ. The station reported that Taylor had custody of her son and the child was believed to be with her.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com