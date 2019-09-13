Youngstown police say shots fired during argument

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – City police are looking for a man who reports said fired several shots Thursday afternoon during an argument with neighbors on the South Side.

Officers were called about 3:45 p.m. to the 800 block of East Lucius Avenue for reports of gunfire. Reports said witnesses told officers people in two separate houses were arguing when one of them went inside his house, came out with a handgun and fired several shots. They then drove away.

No one was injured but a car was damaged by gunfire, reports said. According to the report, officers searched the area but could not find the suspect.