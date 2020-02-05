Youngstown police say shooting victim is very uncooperative

The man drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a man who was shot in the chest Tuesday was very uncooperative when questioned by police.

Officers were called about 5:55 p.m. to St. Elizabeth Health Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound. He told police he was shot while getting gas but did not say where and would not give any information, reports said.

The man was able to drive himself to the hospital, and it appears he was not shot in the car, reports said. Detectives hope to question him again, police said.