YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives say they believe a shooting that wounded a man Sunday evening on Interstate 680 was not random.

The 38-year-old man told police he was driving northbound at about 7 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 680 when someone in a passing car fired several shots at his car.

The man pulled off the freeway at the South Avenue exit and called 911 from a gas station at South and Dickson avenues.

Reports said his car had nine bullet holes in the driver’s side door, and the driver was hit in the leg and back. He is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The incident report was made available Tuesday.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said investigators believe the man was targeted, but he would not get into specifics because of the investigation.