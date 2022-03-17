YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Investigators say three shootings within the past week on the West Side are not connected to each other.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Jason Simon said Thursday that while there have been a series of shootings primarily in the North Belle Vista Avenue/Salt Springs Road area recently, they are the results of feuds different groups of people have been having.

They eventually find each other on the West Side and gunfire erupts when they do, Simon said.

About 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, police were called for gunfire to Cherry Hill and North Belle Vista avenues. When they arrived, witnesses told them people in two different cars were firing at each other. Police recovered shell casings from a 9mm handgun and a .223-caliber semiautomatic rifle, reports said.

About 20 minutes later, police were informed that a man drove himself to the St. Elizabeth Health Center emergency room on Belmont Avenue with a gunshot wound.

When police questioned him, he said he had no idea who would want to shoot him. The man told police he was on his way home after playing basketball on the East Side when he was shot.

Police believe the victim knows more than he told the initial investigators, Simon said.

“We believe he knows what happened but he’s not talking to us,” Simon said.

A woman in a nearby home also reported her house sustained damage because of the gunfire, reports said.

Monday, an 11-year-old girl inside a home on South Evanston Avenue was shot in the arm after someone drove by and fired several shots. Simon said detectives have some leads in that case, but so far, there are no arrests.

The girl was treated for her wound at St. Elizabeth Health Center and is expected to recover.

About 4 a.m. March 10, a woman was wounded in a shooting at Mahoning Avenue and Steel Street. She is expected to recover.

A couple of blocks north of Cherry Hill, Lamar Reed, 22, was shot and killed about 9 p.m. Feb 21 at Donald and North Belle Vista avenues. Police have yet to make an arrest in that case.

In 2022, the city has had 11 shootings so far, five on the West Side, five on the South Side and one on the East Side. At this time last year, the city had 14 shootings but only one on the West Side.

In 2021, the West Side had 22 total shootings, five of them homicides. Four of those were within a block of each other on Salt Springs Road during double homicides at 1238 Salt Springs Road and 1213 Salt Springs Road.