Youngstown police say parents threatened each other with knives while holding baby

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police investigating a fight in Youngstown said they arrived to find a woman holding a knife in one hand and a baby in the other.

It happened early Sunday morning at a house in the 300 block of Marmion Ave., according to a police report.

Police said Shaina Bell dropped the knife when officers arrived. She told police that her boyfriend, James Brown, also had a weapon, according to the report.

Police said Brown was found with a box cutter in his pocket.

He told police that Bell pinched him and said he told her, “If you keep putting your hands on me, I’m going to put my hands back on you,” the report stated.

Brown said at that time, Bell went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife. He told police that she began to thrust it at him, as if she was going to stab him, the report stated.

Bell told police that the fight began because Brown was upset that she put Neosporin on their child’s buttocks. She said he pried the child out of her arms at which time she slapped him, according to the report.

Police said Bell told officers that she tried to get away from Brown, but he followed her around the house. She said he pulled a knife on her, so she grabbed another knife to defend herself.

Bell told police that Brown threatened to slice her neck, according to the report.

Police arrested Bell and Brown, and they were each charged with domestic violence.

They confiscated the knife and box cutter.

The report does not specify what happened to the baby.