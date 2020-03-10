Youngstown police say man found unconscious behind wheel of running car had crack cocaine

The Austintown man was found at the intersection of a South Side street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an Austintown man who was found passed out Monday afternoon behind the wheel of a moving car had a rock of crack cocaine on him.

Jason Henninger, 41, is in the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of possession of cocaine. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Police were called to Glenwood and Willis avenues about 4 p.m. for a report of a man passed out in a car. When they arrived, they found Henninger asleep at the intersection, according to reports.

An officer had to reach in to place the car in park and to wake Henninger up, reports said.

Reports said officers saw a rock of crack cocaine between his legs.

Paramedics checked Henninger before he was taken to the jail, reports said.