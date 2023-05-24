YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Farrell, Pa., man led police on a high-speed chase late Tuesday afternoon across two sides of town.

Cleo Johnson, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said officers were on patrol about 5:55 p.m. on the Himrod Avenue Expressway on the East Side when they spotted a car driven by Johnson that going 89 miles per hour in a 50-mile-per-hour zone.

Police tried to pull the car over but it failed to stop, reports said. Reports said officers followed the car onto the Madison Avenue Expressway, and it got off the freeway at the Wick Avenue exit.

The car continued to Oak Park Drive, where it lost control and ended up in a drive, reports said. Johnson tried to run away on foot but was caught almost immediately.

A passenger stayed inside the car after it stopped, reports said.

A records check found that Johnson was driving on a suspended license, reports said.