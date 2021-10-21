Youngstown police say brothers from Boardman found with guns during traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A pair of brothers from Boardman are in the Mahoning County Jail after reports said city police found two loaded guns on them Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop.

Stacey Mahone, 19, was booked into the jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and Gregory Mahone, 18, was booked into the jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

They are expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said the two were in a car driven by Stacey Mahone pulled over just after 3 p.m. at Hillman Street and West Midlothian Boulevard for running a red light.

Reports said police smelled marijuana and the two admitted to smoking marijuana earlier. Reports said Stacey Mahone said there were no guns in the car when he was first asked, but then he said his sister may have left a gun in the car.

Gregory Mahone told police “my sister had her gun in here” and reached for the center armrest before an officer grabbed his hands and took him out of the car. When he was searched, reports said officers found a loaded .380-caliber handgun in his pockets.

Inside the car police, found a loaded 9mm handgun under the center armrest, reports said.