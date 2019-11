Employees told police a man came in just after 1 p.m. with a gun and demanded money

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a gunman tried to rob a store on Youngstown’s east side early Saturday afternoon.

Employees at the Shehy Market, 786 Shehy St., told police a man came in just after 1 p.m. with a gun and demanded money.

An employee told the man there was no money and the man left, reports said.

Detectives could not say if the robbery was related to one Friday at the Dollar General store on Oak Street.