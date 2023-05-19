YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police did not hold back their frustrations during a press conference Friday when they gave details on the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl.

“What’s the best outcome of that? Taking your 13-year-old, 14-year-old out drinking at 12:30 in the morning? What is the best possible outcome?… I don’t get it, you stop drinking at 1 o’clock then drive home with those kids?” said Lieutenant Mohommad Awad.

London Jones was shot around 12:30 a.m. outside of a home on Carroll Street on the city’s South Side.

Awad said he can’t understand why a 13-year-old child was out at that time on a school night.

“While we hold the perpetrator accountable for their actions, it is crucial for us to reflect upon our own responsibility as parents, guardians and community members, we must ask ourselves, why a 13-year-old was out at such an hour, exposed to an environment that eventually led to this loss,” Awd said.

Awad said London was not the intended target, and the suspect who has been arrested and charged with murder was a friend of London’s mother.

Police Chief Carl Davis said when they arrived at the scene there was a trail of empty cups and alcohol bottles.

“A 13-year-old child should not have been part of that. That disturbs me more than anything I’ve probably seen in my career,” Davis said.

“We cannot keep turning a blind eye to the factors that led our children down dangerous paths,” Awad said.

Awad went on to state that during their investigation, multiple adults lied to them about what happened, despite the fact that a child had been shot.

“When the life of an innocent 13-year-old is taken, it should be a wake-up call for us to prioritize truth and cooperation,” he said.

Just over a month ago, 15-year-old Amya Monserrat was shot and killed at a party as well. Awad said adults lied to them at that scene too.

Although it has been an issue, Awad says it is unusual to see this many young people losing their lives to gun violence in the city.

So far there have been five homicides in the city. Four of the five victims were teenagers.

“We do have a significant amount of violence with juveniles, but this year it seems, as you said four out of five were under 18, I can’t give you an answer to why that is. I don’t know why,” Awad said.