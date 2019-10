A handgun was also taken, according to a police report

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said 17 televisions and a handgun were taken sometime Wednesday from a South Side Youngstown home.

Officers were called about 11 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of West Dewey Avenue by the sister of the homeowner.

Reports said the air conditioner was pushed in, and the televisions and a security camera were taken.

The sister told police that she was not sure caliber of handgun was taken.