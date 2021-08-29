Youngstown police say 1 person killed in shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Within the last two hours, First News has learned that a woman was shot and killed on Southern Boulevard in Youngstown.

It happened earlier this morning in the area between cross streets Lucius and Avondale.

Police were investigating that area and put evidence markers down.

The woman was found lying in the street. Police are hoping the nearby buildings’ cameras here are working so they can possibly catch a suspect.

This morning’s shooting brings the total homicides in the city to 23, five shy of tying the total in 2020.

Officially there have been now been 100 people shot in Youngstown this year.

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with First News on air and online for updates.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (330) 746-CLUE or (330) 742-8YPD.