Youngstown police respond to reports of woman waving gun around

The woman is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Monday, a pregnant woman, arrested on a gun charge, told police she was afraid the arrest could keep her from getting custody of her children, a report says.

Brayasha Clark, 26, of North Garland Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension. She is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Officers were called about 4:35 p.m. to Hillman Street and East Auburndale Avenue for reports of a woman wearing a pink jacket driving an SUV while waving a gun around.

Police spotted the car and pulled it over in the 2300 block of Hillman Street, according to a report.

Reports say Clark appeared nervous and surprised she was stopped. At first she told police she had mace in the car but then began crying and told officers she had a gun in a purse on the seat next to her.

Police checked the purse after Clark was ordered out of the car and found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said.

She also told officers she was having domestic violence issues with the father of her children, reports said.

The SUV was released to a man who was involved in a shooting before, reports say.