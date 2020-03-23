Youngstown police respond to three separate calls for gunfire

It happened on the east and south sides of Youngstown and no one was injured

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, police answered three separate calls for gunfire in Youngstown.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Forest View Drive on the East Side for gunfire around 10:05 p.m. When they arrived a man told them he heard two shots and a dog appeared to be wounded in one of its paws, according to a report.

When police found the dog, they took it to the Mahoning County Dog Pound for treatment.

A nearby pickup truck had a window shattered by a bullet, reports said.

At around 6:35 p.m., police were called to the first block of East Midlothian Boulevard on the South Side where witnesses there told them a man who was arguing with someone pulled a gun and fired several shots in the air.

No one was injured. Police could not find the man.

On Sunday around midnight, police were called to the 1600 block of Atkinson Avenue on the East Side and found a car damaged by gunfire.

No one was injured there, either.