Youngstown police respond to multiple gunfire calls in same night

A Youngstown resident said he was walking in his driveway when someone drove by and fired several shots at him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police answering gunfire calls late Saturday found shell casings at one scene and a house and car damaged by gunfire at another.

Reports said officers were called just after 11 p.m. to the intersection of Wydesteel and East Dennick avenues on the north side and when they arrived they found 32 shell casings scattered on the street.

Police collected 10 9mm shell casings and 22 .40-caliber shell casings, reports said. No one was injured.

About an hour earlier, police were called to the 400 block of West Princeton Avenue on the south side. When they got there, they found a car in the driveway with the driver’s door open damaged by gunfire and bullet holes in the home.

Police were checking for victims when a man walking down the street told officers the home was his. He told police he was walking in his driveway when someone drove by and fired several shots at him.

Reports said the man refused a request by police to be allowed inside to see if anyone was hit by gunfire. Reports also noted the home had several security cameras on the outside.