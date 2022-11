YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police were called to the North Side Tuesday night on reports of a shooting victim.

It happened just before 10 p.m. at the corner of Belmont Avenue and Catalina Avenue.

Police say they found a man with a wound to his shoulder, but it was difficult to be certain whether or not it was a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is expected to be OK.