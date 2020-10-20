Youngstown police respond to 3 shootings Monday

All three calls Monday were on the South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police Monday responded to three separate shootings, giving them at least 29 shooting calls for the month.

About 8:35 p.m., police were called to a home in the 100 block of East Avondale Avenue for gunfire, where a man said he was lying on his floor when he heard gunshots.

Police found a spent .40-caliber bullet that went through a wall and through the man’s television, reports said.

Reports said a gunshot sensor detected three rounds fired before police were called.

About 2:35 p.m., police responded to a gunshot sensor call for 13 rounds fired in the 300 block of East Lucius Avenue. When they arrived, they found three homes damaged by gunfire.

Witnesses said at least two gunmen in a car that was traveling west fired several rounds at a home that has been recently shot at three times.

That home, as well as two others, were hit, reports said.

In one of the homes, police found a spent .40-caliber bullet that traveled through two walls before stopping in a sponge.

Neighbors gave officers a spent .40-caliber shell casing and a spent 9mm casing, reports said.

About 4:10 a.m. police were called to 100 block of Williamson Avenue where a couple told them they had been awakened by gunfire.

Officers found a bullet hole above a bathroom sink and a spent bullet on the floor, reports said.

In the 29 shootings this month, 15 people have been wounded, two fatally.

The city also has 24 homicides this year, four more than last year.

Extra patrols have been added to try and stop the flow of gunfire, and police did make two gun arrests over the weekend.

