Youngstown police respond to 2 shootings overnight that hurt 2 people

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating two shootings from overnight.
First, police said a male victim was shot several times in the legs on the city’s east side.This shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Kenneth Street.
He is in stable condition.
Then shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to All City Sports Bar on the west side on reports of gunfire.
Police said a female victim was driving past the bar on Mahoning Avenue when shots were fired and a bullet grazed her head.
She drove herself to the hospital and is expected to be alright.
