Youngstown police respond to 2 shootings overnight that hurt 2 people

One shooting happened on the east side and the other was on the west

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating two shootings from overnight.

First, police said a male victim was shot several times in the legs on the city’s east side.This shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Kenneth Street.

He is in stable condition.

Then shortly after 10 p.m., police responded to All City Sports Bar on the west side on reports of gunfire.

Police said a female victim was driving past the bar on Mahoning Avenue when shots were fired and a bullet grazed her head.

She drove herself to the hospital and is expected to be alright.

More stories from WKBN.com: