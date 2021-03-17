Youngstown police report finding stolen handgun, over 2K in cash during chase on South Side

In August of 2017, Smith was sentenced to prison after an arrest in which police found a "man purse" that had drugs inside

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police Tuesday found a stolen handgun and over $2,000 cash during a foot chase on Youngstown’s south side.

Dominick Smith, 30, of West Myrtle Avenue, is in the Mahoning County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, and obstructing official business. He is expected to be arraigned later today.

Smith was arrested about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday after police tried to pull over a car he was driving at West Evergreen Avenue and Hillman Street for an illegal turn.

Reports said Smith stopped the car, and when he got out, he had his hand on a .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun that was in his waistband and began running away. As he was running, he threw the gun over a fence in the 200 block of West Evergreen Avenue, reports said.

Reports said police eventually caught him and took into custody in the 400 block of West Glenaven Avenue.

When police searched Smith, reports said they found a bag of crack cocaine, a bag of powder cocaine, a bag of fentanyl and $2,670 cash.

A nearby team of members of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives who were patrolling were called to question Smith about the gun that was found. Reports said Smith admitted the gun was his.

The gun was reported stolen out of Boardman, but reports did not list a date it was stolen.

In August of 2017, Smith was sentenced in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to 18 months in prison, followed by three years probation, after he pleaded guilty to charges of trafficking in marijuana, tampering with evidence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and obstructing justice.

Those charges stemmed from a March 2017 arrest when Smith ran into a North Side gas station after he was stopped by police. Reports said he dropped a handgun when he slammed into the gas station doors and police later found a “man purse” that had drugs inside.

Smith also has 2014 convictions in Common Pleas Court for carrying a concealed weapon and trafficking in marijuana, which is why he is not allowed to have a gun or be around a gun.