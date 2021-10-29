Youngstown police report finding stolen gun on Boardman man during traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a gun seized from a Boardman man during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on the South Side was stolen.

Police also found a gun early Thursday on a man who fell asleep in a car at an East Midlothian Boulevard gas station, reports said.

David Coleman, Jr., 44, is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He was arrested about 5 p.m. at Glenwood and Sherwood avenues after reports said he was pulled over for an improper turn.

Police spotted a marijuana bud in the car, and when they asked Coleman about it, he said he did not smoke marijuana in the car but a friend of his did, reports said. Reports said Coleman also told police his wife’s gun might be in the car.

When police asked Coleman to give them the marijuana bud, he instead flicked it out the window, reports said. Reports said police then told Coleman they had probable cause to search the car because of the marijuana they saw and asked him to get out.

When police searched the car, they reported finding a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console. A records check showed the gun had been reported stolen by Liberty police, reports said.

Online court records show Coleman has criminal cases in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court dating back to 1996.

About 3:30 a.m. Thursday, police arrested Kalen Cross, 27, of Fairmont Avenue, after he was found asleep in a car at a gas station in the 500 block of East Midlothian Boulevard, reports said.

Reports said when officers arrived, they found Cross in the car and a semiautomatic handgun sticking out of his waistband.

Cross is also expected to be arraigned Friday.